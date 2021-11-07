-
As the first full academic year within the pandemic comes to an end for teachers and students we speak with Gina Thompson, Superintendent of Yuma Union…
-
College enrollment is down nationwide due to the Covid-19 pandemic. As vaccines are administered and virus numbers improve, Arizona Western College, the…
-
Due to a high volume of traffic, the Yuma Union High School District's student nutrition department has updated the times for its remote meal service…
-
After voting to end winter sports amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) reversed course and announced Tuesday that…
-
Parents and fans of Yuma Union High School District athletics won't be able to attend any scheduled sporting events this Fall in efforts to mitigate the…
-
COVID-19 has changed the way Arizona school meal programs operate and the Yuma Union High School District is no exception. For the 2020-2021 school year,…
-
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way Arizona school meal programs operate, and Yuma Union High School District is no exception. For the new school…
-
Yuma Union High School District officials today announced a week of online graduation ceremonies next month for its six area high schools.Schools have…
-
Yuma Union High School District officials announced they will suspend all extracurricular activities until further notice, beginning Friday.While there…
-
Students from San Luis High School and Cibola High School won awards in multiple categories at the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) Region 4…