Arizona Edition: Corr on 2022 and the future at AWC

On this episode of Arizona Edition, we hear about a groundbreaking ceremony on the Yuma Campus of Arizona Western College that signals a future of building and growth for the college.

After nearly 60 years, the DeAnza residence hall is being rebuilt with new amenities and a focus on community and connectivity. Paired with a new student activity center and planned spaces for workforce training and a law enforcement academy, the Yuma campus will look quite different by 2024. New building also includes an expanded presence for Northern Arizona University on the AWC Yuma Campus.

AWC President Dr. Daniel Corr joins the program to talk about the new buildings and expanded options for students looking for job training or a degree.

Dr. Corr discusses expanded partnerships with the state's three public universities to increase the number of four-year degrees obtained in the region, as well as programs with Yuma Regional Medical Center and others to expand workforce training to meet the needs of local employers.

We also discuss Dr. Corr's best memories from 2022 and get the scoop on the new name for a high-tech student center set to open late next year. That center includes new studios for AWC television services and KAWC.