Arizona Edition: AWC TRIO program, Yuma Dreamer in custody, EV autos

In this week's episode of Arizona Edition, the fall semester is about to begin at Arizona Western College.

With a new term starting Monday, some programs are still facing uncertainty from unusually long delays in grant renewal notifications.

Both the College Assistance Migrant Program, also known as CAMP, and TRIO programs have grants at the end of their cycles for which they've yet to hear any word from the federal government.

This week, KAWC education Solutions Reporter Sisko Stargazer is taking a closer look at TRIO and spoke with the director of TRIO programs at AWC Michelle Thomas.

Also, this week we learned about Jose Valdovinos. He’s a young man who worked for Datepac and married his high school sweetheart from Yuma High School.

Last Sunday, Valdovinos was detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials. As of Friday, he is in a detention center in Florence, Ariz.

A Homeland Security official told KAWC that although Valdovinos is a DACA recipient, that “does not confer any form of legal status in this country. Any… DACA recipient may be subject to arrest and deportation for any number of reasons.”

KAWC's Victor Calderón spoke with Valdovinos’ wife Jitzell Flores.

We’ll stay on this story and update you as we hear more.

In other news, Arizona’s state and local governments could save more than $100 million over the next decade. How? By replacing retiring gasoline-powered vehicles with electric models. That’s according to a new analysis by the Arizona Public Interest Research Group.

KAWC’s Lou Gum spoke with AZ-PIRG executive director Diane Brown.