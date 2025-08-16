© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Arizona Edition
Arizona Edition: AWC TRIO program, Yuma Dreamer in custody, EV autos

By Victor Calderón,
Sisko StargazerLou Gum
Published August 16, 2025 at 11:45 AM MST
In this week's episode of Arizona Edition, the fall semester is about to begin at Arizona Western College.

With a new term starting Monday, some programs are still facing uncertainty from unusually long delays in grant renewal notifications.

Both the College Assistance Migrant Program, also known as CAMP, and TRIO programs have grants at the end of their cycles for which they've yet to hear any word from the federal government.

This week, KAWC education Solutions Reporter Sisko Stargazer is taking a closer look at TRIO and spoke with the director of TRIO programs at AWC Michelle Thomas.

Also, this week we learned about Jose Valdovinos. He’s a young man who worked for Datepac and married his high school sweetheart from Yuma High School.

Last Sunday, Valdovinos was detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials. As of Friday, he is in a detention center in Florence, Ariz.

A Homeland Security official told KAWC that although Valdovinos is a DACA recipient, that “does not confer any form of legal status in this country. Any… DACA recipient may be subject to arrest and deportation for any number of reasons.”

KAWC's Victor Calderón spoke with Valdovinos’ wife Jitzell Flores.

We’ll stay on this story and update you as we hear more.

In other news, Arizona’s state and local governments could save more than $100 million over the next decade. How? By replacing retiring gasoline-powered vehicles with electric models. That’s according to a new analysis by the Arizona Public Interest Research Group.

KAWC’s Lou Gum spoke with AZ-PIRG executive director Diane Brown.

Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
Sisko Stargazer
Sisko J. Stargazer is KAWC’s education solutions reporter. Although new to the station as of April 2025, they’re no stranger to the beat! Sisko was previously an education reporter for the Yuma Sun, faithfully covering Yuma County’s schools for two and a half years.
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
