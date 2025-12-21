Lou's Edition: Retired KAWC News and Operations Director Lou Gum

This episode we’re spotlighting some of the greatest work of Lou Gum.

You probably know him as KAWC’s News and Operations Director.

For us in the newsroom he’s our boss and mentor and he’s retiring after 17 years of working here.

Lou has connected us to NPR and our fellow member stations in Arizona: KJZZ in Phoenix, Arizona Public Media in Tucson and KNAU in Flagstaff. He has led us to be recognized by others including the Public Media Journalists Association (PMJA) from whom we have received four awards since 2023 for reporting by Lou, Victor Calderón and former reporters. And he has led the student newsroom, working with student journalists at Arizona Western College.

In his last interview for KAWC, Lou spoke with Chris Kline, president and CEO of the Arizona Media Association.

They spoke about the initiatives the association is working on, and Lou and Chris reflected on their upcoming retirements and shared their hopes for the future.

The Arizona Media Association is fairly new.

The organization was created in 2023 through a merger of the Arizona Broadcasters Association and the Arizona Newspaper Association.

The change was spearheaded in part by Chris Kline who led the ABA ahead of the merge and comes with a new focus on strengthening local media.

Kline is a Phoenix native with a background in print and television media. He spoke with Lou about the Association’s efforts to support local media of all sizes.

And KAWC Development Director Alice Ferris speaks with Lou and shares some thoughts from current and former colleagues with a special guest formerly of NPR.

One thing is clear: KAWC would not be as strong as we are today and as committed to local news and public media without Lou Gum. Thanks Lou.