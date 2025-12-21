© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arizona Edition
Arizona Edition

Lou's Edition: Retired KAWC News and Operations Director Lou Gum

By Victor Calderón,
Alexandra RangelAlice Ferris
Published December 21, 2025 at 1:21 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe
KAWC News and Operations Director Lou Gum
KAWC
Retired KAWC News and Operations Director Lou Gum

This episode we’re spotlighting some of the greatest work of Lou Gum.

You probably know him as KAWC’s News and Operations Director.

For us in the newsroom he’s our boss and mentor and he’s retiring after 17 years of working here.

Lou has connected us to NPR and our fellow member stations in Arizona: KJZZ in Phoenix, Arizona Public Media in Tucson and KNAU in Flagstaff. He has led us to be recognized by others including the Public Media Journalists Association (PMJA) from whom we have received four awards since 2023 for reporting by Lou, Victor Calderón and former reporters. And he has led the student newsroom, working with student journalists at Arizona Western College.

In his last interview for KAWC, Lou spoke with Chris Kline, president and CEO of the Arizona Media Association.

They spoke about the initiatives the association is working on, and Lou and Chris reflected on their upcoming retirements and shared their hopes for the future.

The Arizona Media Association is fairly new.

The organization was created in 2023 through a merger of the Arizona Broadcasters Association and the Arizona Newspaper Association.

The change was spearheaded in part by Chris Kline who led the ABA ahead of the merge and comes with a new focus on strengthening local media.

Kline is a Phoenix native with a background in print and television media. He spoke with Lou about the Association’s efforts to support local media of all sizes.

And KAWC Development Director Alice Ferris speaks with Lou and shares some thoughts from current and former colleagues with a special guest formerly of NPR.

One thing is clear: KAWC would not be as strong as we are today and as committed to local news and public media without Lou Gum. Thanks Lou.

Arizona Edition
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Alexandra Rangel
See stories by Alexandra Rangel
Alice Ferris
Alice Ferris, MBA, CFRE, ACFRE, has served as KAWC's Development Director since January 2006. She has more than thirty years of professional fundraising experience, not including her start as the "human bubble machine" during Lawrence Welk pledge breaks at Wisconsin Public Television in Madison, Wisconsin.
See stories by Alice Ferris
Latest Episodes