© 2026 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arizona Edition
Arizona Edition

State leaders in Yuma and taxi drivers speak out

By Sisko J. Stargazer,
Victor CalderónAlexandra Rangel
Published February 28, 2026 at 11:39 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe

This week on Arizona Edition, a conversation with Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne. Governor Katie Hobbs travels to Yuma to deliver her State of the State address.

Taxi drivers in San Luis share their concerns about the future of taxi stands in the city.

The episode concludes with a segment from our student-run podcast The Hotspot, where student reporter Chloe Michael speaks with NAACP Yuma President Beverly Cade.

Tags
Arizona Edition transborder studentsMayor Nieves RiedelSan Luis High SchoolSan Luis Taxi driversEducation in ArizonaTom HorneKatie Hobbs
Sisko J. Stargazer
Sisko J. Stargazer is KAWC’s education solutions reporter. Although newer to the station, they’re no stranger to the beat! Sisko was previously an education reporter for the Yuma Sun, faithfully covering Yuma County’s schools for two and a half years.
See stories by Sisko J. Stargazer
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Alexandra Rangel
Alexandra Rangel is the Content Director for KAWC and KOFA. She joined KAWC in October 2025 as a civic engagement reporter. Although she has since moved into a leadership role, she continues to enjoy reporting and staying connected with the community.
See stories by Alexandra Rangel
Latest Episodes