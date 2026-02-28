State leaders in Yuma and taxi drivers speak out

This week on Arizona Edition, a conversation with Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne. Governor Katie Hobbs travels to Yuma to deliver her State of the State address.

Taxi drivers in San Luis share their concerns about the future of taxi stands in the city.

The episode concludes with a segment from our student-run podcast The Hotspot, where student reporter Chloe Michael speaks with NAACP Yuma President Beverly Cade.