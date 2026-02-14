© 2026 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Arizona Edition
Arizona Edition

Spelling bee winners, Kennedy Pool, and the season of love

By Sisko J. Stargazer,
Alexandra RangelChloe MichaelMaya ManryMack Schwitzing
Published February 14, 2026 at 9:51 AM MST
In this week’s Arizona Edition, we’re speaking with the winners of the Yuma County Spelling Bee about how they prepared and their dreams of making it to nationals. Plus, the Crane Governing Board selected its new superintendent.

We’re also getting an update on the future of Kennedy Pool, which has been closed since COVID-19.

In this episode we’re also featuring a piece from our student-run podcast, The Hotspot. The latest episode dives deep into the history of Yuma’s wedding chapels.

Sisko J. Stargazer
Sisko J. Stargazer is KAWC’s education solutions reporter. Although newer to the station, they’re no stranger to the beat! Sisko was previously an education reporter for the Yuma Sun, faithfully covering Yuma County’s schools for two and a half years.
Alexandra Rangel
Chloe Michael
Maya Manry
Mack Schwitzing
Mack is a full-time student at Arizona State Univeristy. Growing up in Yuma, his passion for learning has allowed him to foster greater connections within the community and strive for excellence on and off campus. His interest in audio production began in the "Introduction to Podcasting" course offered at AWC. Mack is a member of the inaugural 2024 Summer Student Newsroom, and he is continuing his work for KAWC through the Student Newsroom program.
