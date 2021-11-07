Education in Arizona

-
Education and community leaders gathered Tuesday at Arizona Western College to discuss how more of the state’s residents can work toward earning a college…
-
Firsts Things Firsts is seeking local input as it sets funding priorities for the next four years. KAWC's Lou Gum reports there is $21 million in funding…
-
Arizona’s Superintendent of Public Instruction, Diane Douglas, will face some competition to keep her job next year.Former state legislator and Democrat,…
-
Secretary of Education, Arne Duncan, is visiting Yuma to speak with military families at the Marine Corp Air Station-Yuma. Yuma is his last stop in…