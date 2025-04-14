AZ universities thread needle to comply with Trump DEI order

By Alex Gonzalez

Arizona universities are figuring out how to comply with President Donald Trump's order to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion programs - otherwise known as DEI - to avoid federal funding cuts.

While some schools have canceled all gatherings for race-related student groups, others are choosing to call them celebrations or award ceremonies.

Brooklyn Clayton, representing fellow students as a senator for the Associated Students of Northern Arizona University, said her school has a reputation of being a "liberal, diverse, and accepting institution."

She said student groups are a key part of that.

"I have started going to NAU's Black Student Union this year and I have found a lot of very good friends there," said Clayton, "because they understand what it is like to be Black in a predominantly white institution. And they know the stress that it takes to navigate that."

The Trump administration believes there is legal precedent to cut race-related programs.

A letter sent by the Department of Education to universities says "education institutions may neither separate or segregate students...nor distribute benefits or burdens based on race."

Clayton added that DEI programs don't promote favoritism and are only meant to give people an equal voice.

"DEI initiatives, they're not giving higher priority to Brown or Black students, to queer students," said Clayton. "They're giving them an equal seat at the table - so that you have an actual voice from everyone, instead of just the people that can afford to be there."

Clayton said she's also convinced universities that don't prioritize representation for non-white students will pay the price.

"I think it will deter a lot of people from going to universities that don't support that," said Clayton, "and I think they're going to see less retention rates and less enrollment rates."

She said university administrators should represent all students - instead of caving to political pressure.

Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.