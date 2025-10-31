Most Yuma and La Paz schools graded 'highly performing' in new state report

The report cards are in, and most of Yuma and La Paz counties' schools have earned passing grades.

Each year, the Arizona Department of Education releases letter grades for public schools. As the state's accountability model, A-F school letter grades are given to measure school performance.

The grades consider year-to-year the following areas:



Student academic growth and proficiency in English language arts, math and science

Academic growth and proficiency for English language learners

Indicators that elementary students are ready for success in high school

Indicators that high school students are ready for success in careers and higher education

High school graduation rates

ADE releases these grades by November 1 each year for the academic year prior.

An A grade means excellent, or "distinguished performance on the statewide assessment, significant student growth, high four-year graduation rates, students on track to proficiency; overall performance is significantly higher than the state average."

Here are the Yuma and La Paz county schools that have earned an A (11 total):



Bravie T. Soto Elementary School, Somerton School District #11, Somerton

Desert Sonora Elementary School, Somerton School District #11, Somerton

Desert View Elementary School, Gadsden Elementary School District #32, San Luis

Gila Ridge High School, Yuma Union High School District, Yuma

Gowan Science Academy, Crane Elementary School District, Yuma

H.L. Suverkrup Elementary, Crane Elementary School District, Yuma

Harvest Preparatory Academy, Harvest Power Community Development Group, Yuma

James D. Price Elementary, Yuma Elementary School District One, Yuma

Parker Alternative School, Parker Unified School District, Parker

Rio Colorado Elementary School, Gadsden Elementary School District #32, San Luis

San Luis High School, Yuma Union High School District, Yuma

A B grade means highly performing, or "high performance on statewide assessment and/or significant student growth and/or higher four-year graduation rates and/or moving students to proficiency at a higher rate than the state average."

Here are the Yuma and La Paz county schools that have earned a B (37 total):



Arizona Desert Elementary School, Gadsden Elementary School District #32, San Luis

C.W. McGraw Elementary, Yuma Elementary School District One, Yuma

Centennial Middle School, Crane Elementary School District, Yuma

Cesar Chavez Elementary School, Gadsden Elementary School District #32, San Luis

Cibola High School, Yuma Union High School District, Yuma

Dateland Elementary School, Hyder Elementary School District, Dateland

Desert Mesa Elementary School, Yuma Elementary School District One, Yuma

Desert View Academy, Juniper Tree Academy, Yuma

Dorothy Hall Elementary School, Yuma Elementary School District One, Yuma

Ed Pastor Elementary School, Gadsden Elementary School District #32, San Luis

Gadsden Elementary School, Gadsden Elementary School District #32, San Luis

Gary A. Knox Elementary School, Crane Elementary School District, Yuma

Harvest Preparatory Academy, Harvest Power Community Development Group, San Luis

James B. Rolle Elementary School, Yuma Elementary School District One, Yuma

Kofa High School, Yuma Union High School District, Yuma

Le Pera Elementary School, Parker Unified School District, Parker

Mesquite Elementary, Crane Elementary School District, Yuma

Mohawk Valley School, Mohawk Valley Elementary District, Roll

Orange Grove Elementary School, Somerton School District #11, Somerton

Palmcroft Elementary School Yuma Elementary School District One, Yuma

Parker High School, Parker Unified School District, Parker

Pecan Grove Elementary School, Yuma Elementary School District One, Yuma

Pueblo Elementary School, Crane Elementary School District, Yuma

R. Pete Woodard Junior High, Yuma Elementary School District One, Yuma

Ronald Reagan Elementary School, Crane Elementary School District, Yuma

Salome High School, Bicentennial Union High School District #76, Salome

San Luis Middle School, Gadsden Elementary School District #32, San Luis

Southwest Junior High School, Gadsden Elementary School District #32, San Luis

Sun Valley Elementary School, Somerton School District #11, Somerton

Tierra Del Sol Elementary School, Somerton School District #11, Somerton

Valley Horizon Elementary School, Crane Elementary School District, Yuma

Vista Alternative High School, Yuma Union High School District, Yuma

Wallace Elementary School, Parker Unified School District, Parker

Wallace Junior High School, Parker Unified School District, Parker

Wellton Elementary School, Wellton Elementary School District, Wellton

Wenden Elementary School, Wenden Elementary School District #19, Wenden

Yuma High School, Yuma Union High School District, Yuma

A C grade means a school is performing, or "adequate performance but needs improvement on some indicators, such as proficiency, growth or graduation rate."

Here are the Yuma and La Paz county schools that have earned a C (18 total):



Antelope Union High School

Alice Byrne Elementary School, Yuma Elementary School District One, Yuma

Bouse Elementary School, Bouse Elementary School District, Bouse

Castle Dome Middle School, Yuma Elementary School District One, Yuma

Crane Middle School, Crane Elementary School District, Yuma

Desert View Middle and High School, Carpe Diem Collegiate High School, Yuma

Ehrenberg Elementary School, Quartzsite Elementary School District #4, Ehrenberg

Encanto Learning Center, Somerton School District #11, Somerton

Fourth Avenue Junior High School, Yuma Elementary School District One, Yuma

George Washington Carver Elementary School, Yuma Elementary School District One, Yuma

Mary A. Otondo Elementary School, Yuma Elementary School District One, Yuma

O.C. Johnson Elementary School, Yuma Elementary School District One, Yuma

Ron Watson Middle School, Yuma Elementary School District One, Yuma

Roosevelt Elementary School, Yuma Elementary School District One, Yuma

Salida Del Sol Elementary School, Crane Elementary School District, Yuma

Salome Elementary School, Salome Consolidated Elementary District, Salome

Sunrise Elementary School, Yuma Elementary School District One, Yuma

Yuma District One Digital Learning Academy, Yuma Elementary School District One, Yuma (online)

A D grade means minimally performing, or "inadequate performance in proficiency, growth and/or four-year graduation rate relative to the state average."

Here are the Yuma and La Paz county schools that have earned a D (one total):



Gila Vista Junior High School, Yuma Elementary School District One, Yuma

An F grade means failing, or "systematic failures in proficiency, growth and graduation rates (below 67%); performance is in the bottom 5% of the state."

No Yuma and La Paz schools failed.

To determine these schools' grades, ADE used state test results, English learner test results, attendance, special education metrics, graduation rates and progress towards graduation.

The department noted that the letter grades are just one component to consider when evaluating a school, however. The grades provide general information about a school's performance, but the Arizona School Report Cards website includes info on programs and extracurriculars that schools offer.

"Qualitative measures, which will vary in importance from family to family, should also be considered," reads the Arizona State Board of Education's press release. "Some students thrive in a small school, while others seek the wide range of options a larger school offers. If art or music programs are important to a family, they should consider those factors when choosing a school. Parents and families are encouraged to have letter grade conversations with their student’s school administrator and staff members."

These grades as presented above may be subject to change, too, however. Schools have until Nov. 17 to appeal their letter grade should there be circumstances of incorrect data, adverse testing conditions, a school tragedy, or school/community events or emergency.

This reporting is supported by a grant from the Arizona Local News Foundation.