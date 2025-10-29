Gadsden School District exploring partnership with PPEP Tec High Schools

The Gadsden Elementary School District #32 (GESD) governing board is exploring a partnership with PPEP Tec High Schools. The plan is to expand post-graduation opportunities for students as they transition from middle school to high school.

“Our responsibility does not end when our students leave our schools,” said Governing Board President Luis Marquez. “We want to ensure they have clear, meaningful opportunities to continue their education and pursue their goals. Partnering with PPEP Tec could provide our students with that bridge.”

GESD noted in its release that PPEP Tec is known for an innovative approach to career and technical education, offering programs that blend academics with hands-on skill development and preparing students for both higher education and the workforce.

“Many of our families want to see their children succeed right here in our community,” said Governing Board Member Liliana Arroyo. “By building strong partnerships with schools like PPEP Tec, we are expanding choices and helping students stay engaged in their learning journey.”

Earlier in October, district leadership met with Dr. John David Arnold, CEO and founder of PPEP Tec, and visited the PPEP Farmworker Hall of Fame in Tucson. GESD leadership found the trip illuminating.

"The visit offered valuable insight into PPEP’s history of advocacy for educational equity and workforce development, particularly for Arizona’s rural and agricultural communities—values that closely align with GESD’s mission to serve the families of San Luis," GESD's release stated.

During the visit, Arnold presented a donation to the district in support of its music program.

“We are proud to work with partners who share our vision for lifelong learning,” said Superintendent Lizette Esparza. “This potential partnership represents another step forward in preparing our students to succeed in high school, college, and their future careers.”

The district’s board members and leadership team have begun conversations to explore program alignments, dual enrollment opportunities and technical education pathways, so there may be more opportunities on the horizon for Gadsden students.

This reporting is supported by a grant from the Arizona Local News Foundation.