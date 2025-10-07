© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

San Luis vice mayor arrested for allegedly fleeing from police

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published October 7, 2025 at 3:27 PM MST
Gadsden School District Governing Board Member Tadeo De La Hoya traveled to Los Angeles to be part of the NALEO Policy Institute on STEM education.
Photo Courtesy of GESD
Vice Mayor Tadeo De La Hoya

A vice mayor in South Yuma County is in custody at the Yuma County Detention Center.

Tadeo De La Hoya, who is the vice mayor in San Luis, Ariz., was booked Monday at 2:21 p.m. De La Hoya has a pending court action against him.

He is charged with unlawful flight from a law enforcement vehicle. This happened at 2:45 a.m. on Sept. 28.

The next San Luis City Council meeting is scheduled for Wednesday evening.

De La Hoya is also a governing board member in the Gadsden Elementary School District since 2009.

He serves on various boards including the Arizona School Boards Association, the Border Trade Alliance and Campesinos Sin Fronteras.
Tags
News City of San Luis
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Related Content