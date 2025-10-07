San Luis vice mayor arrested for allegedly fleeing from police

A vice mayor in South Yuma County is in custody at the Yuma County Detention Center.

Tadeo De La Hoya, who is the vice mayor in San Luis, Ariz., was booked Monday at 2:21 p.m. De La Hoya has a pending court action against him.

He is charged with unlawful flight from a law enforcement vehicle. This happened at 2:45 a.m. on Sept. 28.

The next San Luis City Council meeting is scheduled for Wednesday evening.

De La Hoya is also a governing board member in the Gadsden Elementary School District since 2009.

He serves on various boards including the Arizona School Boards Association, the Border Trade Alliance and Campesinos Sin Fronteras.