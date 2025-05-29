Gadsden School District's Tadeo De La Hoya Partakes in NALEO Policy Institute on STEM

LOS ANGELES — The Gadsden Elementary School District recently represented Yuma County in a national conversation on STEM education. District Governing Board Member and San Luis Vice Mayor Tadeo De La Hoya joined the National Association of Latino and Appointed Officials (NALEO) Educational Fund and a cohort of more than 40 education policymakers from across the U.S. for a NALEO Policy Institute in early May.

GESD reported that the Institute focused on its theme of “STEM Education & Equipping the Next Generation of Latino Innovators” on May 6-7 at the Arizona State University California Center Broadway. There, De La Hoya and other Latino education policymakers engaged in conversation about the state of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math education.

The reason? STEM careers are a critical source of economic mobility for Latinos, and those involved in the Institute believe they can be supported with intentional policy and practices.

“Engaging in this national conversation deepened our commitment to advancing STEM opportunities that empower Latino students across every stage of their educational journey,” De La Hoya said. “This convening offered a vital platform for Latino education policymakers to shape a future where STEM education is a driving force for economic mobility.”

Per GESD’s release, De La Hoya networked with other Latino education policymakers from 11 states and heard from leading public, private, academic and non-profit experts about policies and best practices to create a dynamic within the Latino community to increase the number of students interested in pursuing STEM majors and careers.

The range of topics addressed at this event included the demand for workers in STEM; math and science standards; deeper integration of computer science in K-12 education; supporting K-12 educators; and barriers and supports in STEM education.

A variety of organizations, governing bodies and higher education institutions were integral to the conversation. Select speakers at the Institute represented EdTrust, LinkedIn, the English Learners Success Forum, the University of Texas at Austin and the California Department of Education.

And while the occasion centered on STEM, NALEO’s Policy Institute events cover a broader spectrum of education subjects. For over 20 years, these professional development institutes have been dedicated to enhancing Latino leaders’ governance and leadership skills through diverse programming on education policy and student success.