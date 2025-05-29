© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Arizona Supreme Court to hold oral arguments in Yuma

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published May 29, 2025 at 8:54 AM MST
The Arizona Supreme Court hears oral arguments at San Luis High School on Feb. 13, 2020.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
The Arizona Supreme Court hears oral arguments at San Luis High School on Feb. 13, 2020.

Visit is a homecoming for newest Justice Maria Elena Cruz, who began her legal career in Yuma County.

If you've ever wondered what it's like to observe oral arguments before the Arizona Supreme Court, today is your chance in Yuma.

The court will hear oral arguments at 1:30 p.m. at the Pivot Point Conference Center in Yuma. You are asked to allow 30 minutes for security screening.

The visit is part of the Arizona Supreme Court's ongoing efforts to allow residents outside of the Phoenix area to observe real court proceedings. The Arizona court previously held oral arguments at San Luis High School in February 2020.

This Yuma visit is a homecoming for the newest Justice Maria Elena Cruz. She previously served as a judge on the Cocopah Tribal Court, Yuma County Superior Court and Arizona Court of Appeals.

Cruz obtained her J.D. from the University of Arizona’s James Rogers College of Law and began her practice of law as a prosecutor at the Yuma County Attorney’s Office, prosecuting felony offenders.

Cruz is the first justice of Latina and African descent to serve on the Arizona Supreme Court.

Stay tuned to KAWC to hear from Justice Cruz and more about the Arizona Supreme Court in Yuma.
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
