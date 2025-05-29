Arizona Supreme Court to hold oral arguments in Yuma

If you've ever wondered what it's like to observe oral arguments before the Arizona Supreme Court, today is your chance in Yuma.

The court will hear oral arguments at 1:30 p.m. at the Pivot Point Conference Center in Yuma. You are asked to allow 30 minutes for security screening.

The visit is part of the Arizona Supreme Court's ongoing efforts to allow residents outside of the Phoenix area to observe real court proceedings. The Arizona court previously held oral arguments at San Luis High School in February 2020.

This Yuma visit is a homecoming for the newest Justice Maria Elena Cruz. She previously served as a judge on the Cocopah Tribal Court, Yuma County Superior Court and Arizona Court of Appeals.

Cruz obtained her J.D. from the University of Arizona’s James Rogers College of Law and began her practice of law as a prosecutor at the Yuma County Attorney’s Office, prosecuting felony offenders.

Cruz is the first justice of Latina and African descent to serve on the Arizona Supreme Court.

Stay tuned to KAWC to hear from Justice Cruz and more about the Arizona Supreme Court in Yuma.