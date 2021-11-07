-
By Howard Fischer Capitol Media Services PHOENIX -- Arizona is about to become the first state in the nation to eliminate the ability of attorneys to…
-
By Howard Fischer Capitol Media Services PHOENIX -- State lawmakers have absolute immunity from being sued by those who are the targets of legislative…
-
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- Arizona Supreme Court Justice Andrew Gould is leaving the bench after just over fopur years in that…
-
The Arizona Supreme Court heard oral arguments on two cases Thursday at San Luis High School as part of an outreach effort to present court proceedings…
-
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- A divorced man's desire not to be a parent trumps the wishes of his ex-wife to use the embryos they…
-
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- Facing criticism, the chief justices of the Arizona Supreme Court rescinded an order that banned…