Arizona Supreme Court Justice Maria Elena Cruz returns to Yuma

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published May 30, 2025 at 4:39 PM MST
Arizona Supreme Court Justice Maria Elena Cruz, center, at her investiture ceremony at the Pivot Point Event & Conference Center in Yuma on Friday, May 30, 2025.
facebook.com/yumacountyaz
The first Latina and Black justice on the Arizona Supreme Court is from Yuma County.

Justice Maria Elena Cruz returned this week as the court held oral arguments on two cases in Yuma Thursday. Cruz also held her investiture ceremony on Friday, with her fellow justices, Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, local elected officials and members of the legal community in Yuma County and Arizona in attendance.

Cruz was appointed by Gov. Hobbs in January, following the retirement of former Chief Justice Robert Brutinel. Cruz grew up in Yuma and attended Kofa and Yuma high schools and Arizona Western College.

She began her legal career in Yuma County, where she previously served as a judge on the Cocopah Tribal Court and Yuma County Superior Court before joining the Arizona Court of Appeals.

—-

Stay tuned to KAWC to hear from Arizona Supreme Court Justice Maria Elena Cruz on how Yuma shaped who she is today.
News Arizona Supreme CourtArizona Supreme Court Justice Maria Elena Cruz
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
