Arizona Supreme Court Justice Maria Elena Cruz returns to Yuma

The first Latina and Black justice on the Arizona Supreme Court is from Yuma County.

Justice Maria Elena Cruz returned this week as the court held oral arguments on two cases in Yuma Thursday. Cruz also held her investiture ceremony on Friday, with her fellow justices, Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, local elected officials and members of the legal community in Yuma County and Arizona in attendance.

Cruz was appointed by Gov. Hobbs in January, following the retirement of former Chief Justice Robert Brutinel. Cruz grew up in Yuma and attended Kofa and Yuma high schools and Arizona Western College.

She began her legal career in Yuma County, where she previously served as a judge on the Cocopah Tribal Court and Yuma County Superior Court before joining the Arizona Court of Appeals.

