Arizona Supreme Court chief justices visit Yuma

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published March 4, 2024 at 10:23 PM MST
Outgoing Arizona Supreme Court Chief Justice Robert Brutinel and Vice Chief Justice Ann Scott Timmer met with judges, lawyers and legal aides during a visit to Yuma on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Outgoing Arizona Supreme Court Chief Justice Robert Brutinel and Vice Chief Justice Ann Scott Timmer met with judges, lawyers and legal aides during a visit to Yuma on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024.

The outgoing and incoming chief justices for the Arizona Supreme Court said in Yuma that they hope to create a more favorable view of the legal system among the general public.

Chief Justice Robert Brutinel, whose five-year term is coming to an end and incoming Chief Justice Ann Scott Timmer, who will succeed him, were in Yuma last week as part of visiting superior courts in all 15 Arizona counties to meet with local judges, lawyers and others in the legal profession. They were scheduled to visit La Paz County the following day.

Justice Timmer said one of the thing she is most concerned about is the public's seeming loss of trust in state courts. She said people may believe that the courts have become more politicized in recent years.

"Judges make decisions based on the law, not their own ideologies," Timmer said, adding that in order to gain the public's trust, the court system can invite people to become more familiar with them.

"We need to find a way to present cases in, perhaps, a more entertaining manner," she said. "There's got to be a way we can capture the interest people have in criminal justice and civil justice."

Chief Justice Brutinel added that people who attend court when cases are open to the public, they tend to have a more favorable view of the system.

In December, Arizona Supreme Court Justice John Lopez IV was named as Vice Chief Justice.

Chief Justice Brutinel’s term will expire on June 30. Justices Timmer and Lopez will assume their terms as Chief and Vice Chief on July 1.

—-

News
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
