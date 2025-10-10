San Luis Preschool to continue operating through end of school year

Gadsden Elementary School District #32’s preschool program is largely sustained by state and federal grants. But with those grants expiring, the district only had enough funds to cover operations through December 2025.

That’s changed, however. Gadsden’s governing board has since been able to secure the needed funding to ensure San Luis Preschool will continue to operate through the end of the 2025-2026 school year.

“Our Governing Board believes that every child deserves access to high-quality early education,” said Governing Board President Luis Marquez. “When funding was no longer available, we knew we had to act. We will continue working tirelessly to provide vital services that help children develop, learn, and grow.”

Marquez was joined by fellow board member Arroyo and Superintendent Lizette Esparza in announcing the news to families during a San Luis Preschool PTO meeting Wednesday night.

According to a release from the district, the board was able to secure approximately $510,000 in funding for the preschool through strategic planning, thoroughly examining financial resources and collaborating with district leadership.

Had the board failed, Gadsden reports seven classrooms and 26 staff positions would have been lost and 114 students would’ve lost access to free preschool education.

“Early learning builds the foundation for everything that follows,” said Governing Board Member

Liliana Arroyo. “Our Board took decisive action because we understand how critical these early years are. This decision ensures our youngest learners can grow, succeed, and reach their fullest potential.”

Per GESD32, San Luis Preschool offers early intervention services and an inclusive environment where children learn and grow together. The preschool hires a dedicated team including a psychologist, occupational therapist, speech-language pathologist and physical therapist in order to provide individualized support for every student.

San Luis Preschool is also accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC), a distinction which GESD32 proudly asserts is achieved by fewer than 10% of preschools nationwide. The preschool also holds a Quality First Star Rating for its commitment to continuous improvement.

With 88 children on the waiting list currently, GESD32 notes that the demand for early childhood education in San Luis is growing. Gadsden’s press concludes that “The Governing Board’s decision safeguards essential services for current families.”

This reporting is supported by a grant from the Arizona Local News Foundation.