Man arrested after threat to harm children at Somerton school

Tierra Del Sol Elementary came under threat Tuesday morning.

At approximately 10:04 a.m., an adult man later identified as Jovani Landers entered the school lobby and verbally threatened to injure children.

Landeros didn't act out on the threat, however. Instead, he left the school shortly thereafter.

In response, school staff immediately initiated a lockdown and notified the Somerton Police Department.

Landeros' vehicle was later located, and he was arrested near U.S. Highway 95 and Avenue G at 11:10 a.m. At the time of his arrest, he was not armed.

By 1:46 p.m., the school lockdown had been lifted.

SPD's press release noted that all threats are taken seriously, especially when they involve the safety of children.

They thanked the U.S. Border Patrol, the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office and the San Luis Police Department for their immediate response, which included deploying multiple units and providing technological resources to help resolve the situation.

"The school’s Safety Officer remains on campus, and student safety continues to be our top priority," SPD's release read. "The subject will be booked into jail on multiple charges."

The case remains under active investigation, however. SPD requests that anyone with information regarding the case contact them at 928-627-2011, or 78-CRIME if they wish to remain anonymous.

This reporting is supported by a grant from the Arizona Local News Foundation.