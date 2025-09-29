© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Photo Gallery: Desert View Middle School breaks ground on site of new campus

KAWC | By Sisko Stargazer
Published September 29, 2025 at 6:09 PM MST
Desert View Schools CEO Rick Ogston (far left), COO Ryan Hackmann (far right) and Desert View Middle School Principal Jayleen Hackmann (center) broke ground on the new campus site with the help of two students, Harold and Bella.
Desert View Schools CEO Rick Ogston (far left), COO Ryan Hackmann (far right) and Desert View Middle School Principal Jayleen Hackmann (center) broke ground on the new campus site with the help of two students, Harold and Bella.
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
CEO Rick Ogston kicked off the ground breaking ceremony by hyping up the kids. "This is really a momentous occasion," he said. "This is a moment of energy, of excitement, of fire for the dragons."
CEO Rick Ogston kicked off the ground breaking ceremony by hyping up the kids. "This is really a momentous occasion," he said. "This is a moment of energy, of excitement, of fire for the dragons."
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
Desert View Middle School Dragons were especially excited to celebrate the future of their school.
Desert View Middle School Dragons were especially excited to celebrate the future of their school.
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
Desert View Middle School's mascot is the dragon, and one common chant at the school is "Dragons on fire!"
Desert View Middle School's mascot is the dragon, and one common chant at the school is "Dragons on fire!"
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
Ogston encouraged DVMS students to find branches from around the lot to participate in the groundbreaking
Ogston encouraged DVMS students to find branches from around the lot to participate in the groundbreaking ceremony.
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
Once the middle schoolers found their branches, they held them up for Ogston to see.
Once the middle schoolers found their branches, they held them up for Ogston to see.
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
Ogston had the kids then break or stomp on the branches as a means of partaking in the ceremony.
Ogston had the kids then break or stomp on the branches as a means of partaking in the ceremony.
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
DVMS Principal Jayleen Hackmann addressed Desert View Academy Eagles and DVMS Dragons at the ceremony.
DVMS Principal Jayleen Hackmann addressed Desert View Academy Eagles and DVMS Dragons at the ceremony.
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
Students unveiled a rendering of the new campus, which is expected to be ready for classes next school year.
Students unveiled a rendering of the new campus, which is expected to be ready for classes next school year.
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
Rick Ogston, Jayleen Hackmann and Ryan Hackmann
Rick Ogston, Harold, Jayleen Hackmann, Bella and Ryan Hackmann put on hard hats before breaking ground.
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
Desert View Schools COO Ryan Hackmann helped Bella put on a hard hat for the actual ground breaking.
Desert View Schools COO Ryan Hackmann helped Bella put on a hard hat for the actual ground breaking.
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
Ground is officially broken on the site of the future DVMS campus.
Ground is officially broken on the site of the future DVMS campus.
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
Present and future DVMS Dragons watched on with glee as ground was broken on the site of the future DVMS campus.
Present and future DVMS Dragons watched on with glee as ground was broken on the site of the future DVMS campus.
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
The students' joy was palpable — they cheered loudly as the ground was broken Friday morning.
The students' joy was palpable — they cheered loudly as the ground was broken Friday morning.
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer

Desert View Middle School Dragons and Desert View Academy Eagles gathered at an empty dirty lot early Friday morning. The occasion? A groundbreaking ceremony because that lot won’t be empty for much longer.

Located next to Desert View Academy at the intersection of Avenue C and 16th Street, the lot is now the future home of Desert View Middle School’s campus. DVMS Dragons, both current and present, were ecstatic, cheering and clapping loudly at Friday’s ceremony.

“My staff that's been with me for years are like, ‘Finally we're there!’ so they are really excited just to see what we've been working for for so long come out,” said Principal Jayleen Hackmann. “My new staff are excited because they're like, ‘That's going to just be amazing.’ A new school is always great. The students—-my eighth graders are sad because they're going to miss it, but my sixth and seventh graders are just beside themselves as we saw today. The seventh graders are ready for it.”

Hackmann explained that the current DVMS campus is a very small building that no longer suits their needs very well.

“It was initially made almost to look as like a call center kind of look because our kids were more online,” she said. “But we’ve actually switched and it’s more classroom-based now … To make do for the last few years, we’ve had open-air classrooms, which is hard to teach in, and so this building is finally coming where our teachers are going to have classroom doors as we joked about and also, just to make sure we have the space for the students that are coming in.”

DVMS has had other locations, but it’s been situated at the current building since 2006. Now that the school’s student count is where it needs to be, test scores are up and city permits have been figured out, the dream of a new campus is finally coming true.

“I'm excited because I can't wait for the soccer field and all the sports that we get to do!” said Calleigh White, a seventh grader at Desert View.

Hackmann explained the school will have a soccer field, a volleyball area and a basketball court. Science, technology, engineering and math classes will also have “more bells and whistles” in their labs.

Students had their first look at a rendering of the new campus during the groundbreaking ceremony. Two students helped unveil the rendering, and another two soon after helped break the ground soon after. But all middle schoolers got to partake in the ceremony in some form—Desert View Schools CEO Rick Ogston had them find branches from the lot and break them.

“You are going to see in the coming months a lot of construction happening, and a huge building going up over there and a lot of green fields over here,” he told them. “It's going to be an exciting time. But you know what? Being a dragon is a lot more than fields and a lot more than buildings. Being a dragon is about the energy that you guys bring every day … It's the energy of excitement, of enthusiasm that [you] bring to this campus, and that's what we're looking for.”

Hackmann shared with KAWC that construction is expected to begin shortly, and they hope to finish the school before August 2026 in order to start the next school year in the new building.

This reporting is supported by a grant from the Arizona Local News Foundation.
Tags
News EducationDesert View Middle SchoolDesert View AcademyCharter Schools
Sisko Stargazer
Sisko J. Stargazer is KAWC’s education solutions reporter. Although new to the station as of April 2025, they’re no stranger to the beat! Sisko was previously an education reporter for the Yuma Sun, faithfully covering Yuma County’s schools for two and a half years.
See stories by Sisko Stargazer
