Flagging Air Quality: Gadsden District launches new air quality flag program

Ever consider the air quality in your area before heading outside?

At Gadsden Elementary School District #32, kids are now becoming more mindful thanks to the new Air Quality Flag Program.

According to the district, the program aims to promote awareness of air quality levels while supporting the health and well-being of the entire school community.

Each GESD school now displays a flag each day, using colors that align with the Environmental Protection Agency’s Air Quality Index. Green means good. Yellow means moderate. And orange means the air's unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Implemented through the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality, the program provides a clear, visible way to communicate daily air quality conditions.

“Student health and safety are always our top priority,” said Superintendent Lizette Esparza. “Through GESD’s participation in the Air Quality Flag Program, we’re committing to ongoing awareness and proactive steps to keep our community safe and informed.”

By sharing this information, GESD can ensure families and staff have the guidance they need to take appropriate precautions for outdoor activities — especially for children with asthma or other respiratory illnesses.

On orange flag days when air quality is poor, schools will also take action. They'll provide alternative indoor locations, like gyms or libraries, for students with documented respiratory conditions to spend recess and other activity periods indoors.

Any students whose medical records are on file with their GESD school's heath office will be able to request these accommodations.

This reporting is supported by a grant from the Arizona Local News Foundation.

