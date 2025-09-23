Adelita Grijalva elected first Latina Congresswoman in Arizona history

Adelita Grijalva has made history as the first Latina elected to Congress in Arizona.

The Tucson Democrat won a special election for Congressional District 7, which stretches from Yuma, Somerton and San Luis east across southern Arizona to Tucson. The Associated Press called the race soon after polls closed.

Grijalva's win over Republican Daniel Butierez was for the seat held by her father, the late Congressman Raúl Grijalva, for more than 20 years until his passed away in March.

Adelita Grijalva's win shows Southern Arizona remains Grijalva Country.

Stay tuned to KAWC for more from the CD7 race.