© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Adelita Grijalva elected first Latina Congresswoman in Arizona history

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published September 23, 2025 at 9:22 PM MST
Adelita Grijalva speaks with KAWC News Director Lou Gum at the KAWC studios in Yuma on April 11, 2025.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Adelita Grijalva speaks with KAWC News Director Lou Gum at the KAWC studios in Yuma on April 11, 2025.

Adelita Grijalva has made history as the first Latina elected to Congress in Arizona.

The Tucson Democrat won a special election for Congressional District 7, which stretches from Yuma, Somerton and San Luis east across southern Arizona to Tucson. The Associated Press called the race soon after polls closed.

Grijalva's win over Republican Daniel Butierez was for the seat held by her father, the late Congressman Raúl Grijalva, for more than 20 years until his passed away in March.

Adelita Grijalva's win shows Southern Arizona remains Grijalva Country.

Stay tuned to KAWC for more from the CD7 race.
Tags
News Adelita Grijalva
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Related Content