Congressman Raúl Grijalva has passed away following cancer battle

U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva, who served southern Arizona including southern Yuma County for more than two decades, has passed away following complications from a battle with cancer, his office announced today. He was 77.

In a released statement, Grijalva staff members said "The Office of the 7th District of Arizona is saddened to announce the passing of Congressman Raúl M. Grijalva. Rep. Grijalva fought a long and brave battle. He passed away this morning due to complications of his cancer treatments."

Grijalva, the son of a Mexican immigrant, was first elected to the House in 2002. He was often in Yuma, Somerton and San Luis but had been limited in his visits outside of Tucson in recent years due to the pandemic when he tested positive for COVID-19 and his cancer battle.

Among the issues Grijalva's office said he fought for was port of entry modernization including in San Luis, access to health care for tribal communities including the Cocopah Indian Tribe in Somerton and fairness for immigrant families and Dreamers, people without legal status brought to the U.S. as youths.

In a post on her personal Facebook page, Adelita Grijalva, the congressman's daughter and a Pima County supervisor, wrote "My dad has said 'it's all about the love' for as long as I can remember. I remember watching him give speeches as a little girl and was just so impressed by him - a feeling that has never changed. I don't know anyone who ever wanted to speak after Raúl Grijalva did. He dedicated over 50 years of his life to speaking up for those who couldn't speak for themselves. He is the smartest person I'll ever know - a fighter until the end... It's been my honor to be Raúl Grijalva's daughter - a badge I wear with immense pride. There's so much more I can say, I could write novels about my Dad. For now, I will just say thank you for being my Dad and for showing this world what the son of a bracero and kid from Sunnyside can do when they work hard and dream big. I love you too much Daddie and I will miss you every day of my life."

Congressman Grijalva has an office in Yuma County and has had a few community representatives over the years who would go on to future public service. Luis Heredia worked for Grijalva from 2003-2007.

On Facebook, Heredia, now the state director for U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, wrote "He was a giant—not just for Arizona, but for all who believed in justice, resilience, and service... He fought for economic fairness, standing up for families like mine—families whose parents worked from sunrise to sunset—during his tenure as a Pima County Supervisor... He inspired an entire generation of public servants to see their work as more than just a job or a title. He gave me my first political job, and I have always strived to honor his trust and the opportunity he gave me to serve."

Other community representatives who have worked for the congressman in Yuma include Charlene Fernandez (listen to what she shared with KAWC's Lou Gum above), who served in the Arizona House and most recently as state director for rural development with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the current district aide Martha Gonzalez, who is also a Somerton city councilmember.

On Friday, Gov. Katie Hobbs issued a proclamation calling for a special primary election to fill the vacancy for Congressional District 7 on Tuesday, July 15 and a special general election on Tuesday, September 23. Political analysts have named Adelita Grijalva as one possible candidate though obviously no announcement has been made.

Regarding what is next for Grijalva's seat in Congress, his office staff said "While the special election is being carried out, our office will continue to provide constituent services."

Grijalva was a Chair Emeritus of the Congressional Progressive Caucus as well as a long-standing member of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.

Elected officials released statements on the congressman from throughout Yuma County, Arizona and the U.S.

Former President Joe Biden wrote on X "(former First Lady) Jill and I are saddened by the passing of Congressman Raúl Grijalva. He will be remembered for tirelessly standing up for working families and protecting our environment. Our prayers are with his family and loved ones."

In a released statement, Gov. Hobbs said “I am devastated by the loss of Representative Raúl Grijalva and my heart is with his family and loved ones. He was a true champion for the people of our state. For over two decades, he was a fierce advocate for his constituents and a fighter to uplift Arizona’s most vulnerable communities, with a steadfast focus on ensuring justice for all. During his years of service, Congressman Grijalva worked tirelessly to protect our environment, expand health care to countless Arizonans, respect tribal sovereignty, and ensure everyone has the opportunity to thrive. To his last day, he remained a servant leader who put everyday people first while in office. I join every Arizonan in mourning his passing. May he rest in peace.”

In a released statement, U.S. Sen. Ruben Gallego said "Congressman Grijalva was not just my colleague, but my friend. As another Latino working in public service, I can say from experience that he served as a role model to many young people across the Grand Canyon State. He spent his life as a voice for equality. In Congress, I was proud to see firsthand his leadership as chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee as he stood up for Arizona’s water rights, natural beauty, and Tribes. I am praying for his family during this time of grief and I hope that they find comfort knowing his legacy is one that will stand tall for generations.”

Sen. Kelly wrote "Today, Arizona lost a champion. Raul Grijalva... fought for the rights and well-being of all Arizonans, especially those who needed a hand. He led the charge to protect our environment and the Grand Canyon for future generations. And he was there for Gabby Giffords (Kelly's wife) and our family after she was shot."

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero, who grew up in Somerton, posted on her social media accounts "I am devastated to hear of the passing of my mentor, my friend and our Congressman Raul Grijalva. His lifetime of service to Tucson, Southern Arizona and our nation will never be forgotten." On Friday, Mayor Romero said she is not running for the seat.

In a released statement, Arizona Democratic Party Chairman Robert Branscomb said "Congressman Raul Grijalva was a champion for Arizonans, protecting Arizona's environment and natural resources, fighting for immigration reform and advocating for workers."

—-

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Stay tuned to KAWC for more on this breaking news.