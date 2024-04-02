Grijalva diagnosed with cancer, undergoing "vigorous" treatment

Arizona Representative Raul Grijalva has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing treatment.

In a news release Tuesday, the 76-year-old revealed that he sought treatment for a persistent cough leading to the discovery of cancer. Grijalva did not say what kind of cancer was diagnosed.

Grijalva's statement:

“A few weeks ago, I sought medical treatment for a persistent cough which was initially diagnosed as pneumonia. After further testing and imaging, my physician discovered that I have cancer.”

“This diagnosis has been difficult to process, but I am confident in the vigorous course of treatment that my medical team has developed, and I’ve begun my journey to fight this cancer.”

“My congressional office remains open and the many services we provide for our constituents continue uninterrupted. I am in regular communication with my staff and I continue to work as I undergo treatment. It is a privilege to serve as a Representative for the people of Arizona and I take this responsibility very seriously.”

“I am grateful to my family, friends and doctors for their support, and I am working hard to get healthy and return to business as usual as soon as I am able. I appreciate your consideration, well wishes and respect for my family’s privacy during this time. My heart goes out to others struggling with cancer, and I wish everyone strength in their fight.”

“Hace unas semanas, busqué tratamiento médico para una tos persistente que inicialmente fue diagnosticada como neumonía. Después de más pruebas e imágenes, mi médico descubrió que tengo cáncer.”

“Este diagnóstico ha sido difícil de procesar, pero confío en el vigoroso curso de tratamiento que mi equipo médico ha desarrollado, y he comenzado mi viaje para luchar contra este cáncer.”

“Mi oficina en el Congreso permanece abierta y los muchos servicios que brindamos a nuestros electores continúan sin interrupción. Estoy en comunicación con mi personal y continúo trabajando mientras me someto al tratamiento. Es un privilegio servir como representante de la gente de Arizona y tomo esta responsabilidad muy en serio.”

“Estoy agradecido con mi familia, amigos y médicos por su apoyo, y estoy trabajando duro para recuperarme y volver a la normalidad tan pronto como pueda. Agradezco su consideración, buenos deseos y respeto por la privacidad de mi familia durante este tiempo. Mi corazón está con otros que luchan contra el cáncer y les deseo a todos fuerza en su lucha.”

Grijalva currently represents Arizona Congressional District 7 but has represented southern Arizona in Congress since 2003.

