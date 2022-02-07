Congressman Grijalva talks reality of the border in San Luis

U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva was in San Luis on Saturday where he met with local Arizona Democratic Party leaders to discuss the borderlands. KAWC’s Victor Calderon was there and spoke with Congressman Grijalva.

Grijalva said he met from local leaders about the reality of the border. On last month's visit from Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Grijalva said more work must be done to expedite the process for asylum seekers in the Yuma Sector and he acknowledged that some agents in the Border Patrol are challenging the Biden administration's policies.