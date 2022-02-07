© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
News

Congressman Grijalva talks reality of the border in San Luis

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published February 7, 2022 at 11:09 AM MST
Grijalva San Luis ADP mtg.JPG
Office of Congressman Raul Grijalva
/
U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva, center, speaks with Yuma County members of the Arizona Democratic Party in San Luis, Ariz. on Saturday, February 5, 2022.

U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva was in San Luis on Saturday where he met with local Arizona Democratic Party leaders to discuss the borderlands. KAWC’s Victor Calderon was there and spoke with Congressman Grijalva.

Grijalva said he met from local leaders about the reality of the border. On last month's visit from Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Grijalva said more work must be done to expedite the process for asylum seekers in the Yuma Sector and he acknowledged that some agents in the Border Patrol are challenging the Biden administration's policies.

News
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Related Content