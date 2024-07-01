Elections 2024
2024 is a presidential election year and a big election year for Arizona, where voters will decide a contentious race for the U.S. Senate and wade through several ballot measures put forward by the GOP dominated Arizona Legislature.
State primary elections in Arizona are on July 30, 2024.
Election Day is on Nov. 5, 2024.
KAWC wants to help make sure you have all the information you need before you fill out your ballot.
Check back here for guides and resources — plus interviews with candidates and spotlights on individual races.
All of the content below — and everything on our website — is available for free, always, no paywall or login needed.
Voter tips
· Want to know who represents you in the legislature? Look up your representatives in Arizona.
· Before you head to the polls, make sure you’re registered to vote. Check your registration status in Arizona.
· Speaking of polling places, here’s where to find your voting location in Yuma County and in La Paz County. Note your polling place may have changed since the last time you voted.
· Arizona requires ID to vote, and the accepted forms of identification differ in each state. If you don’t bring proper ID, you’ll have to cast a provisional ballot. Check for ID requirements in Arizona.
Dates & deadlines
· Arizona voter registration deadline for primary: July 1, 2024
· Early voting begins in Arizona: July 3, 2024
· Primary election day: July 30, 2024
· Deadline to requests a ballot-by-mail for July 30 Primary Election: July 19, 2024
· Deadline to Vote Early In-Person for the July 30 Primary Election: July 26, 2024, 7:00 p.m.
· General election day: Nov. 5, 2024
Questions about the 2024 Elections
As KAWC covers the 2024 elections in Arizona, we want you to help shape our coverage. What do you need to know about the voting process, your local races, or what you're seeing in the news?
