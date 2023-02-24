© 2023 KAWC
The Field from KAWC

The Field: Inside a Migrant Transfer Center, Grijalva on South County Border Cities

By Lisa Sturgis,
Lou Gum
Published February 24, 2023 at 4:55 PM MST
Congress was in town this week in the form of a House Judiciary Committee field hearing at Yuma City Hall.

Democratic committee members say their GOP colleagues didn’t give them enough notice to attend, but that didn’t keep southern Yuma County’s representative from visiting the area on the same day.

We talk to Rep. Raúl Grijalva about the hearing, the timing of his visit, and a lack of South County voices invited to testify.

Plus, we get an inside look at the Regional Center for Border Health’s immigrant transfer center, where migrants get basic needs met, a COVID test and help with travel arrangements out of town.

Then, newly seated chairman of the Yuma County Board of Supervisors, Martin Porchas, gives us his take on the border from a county perspective.

Lisa Sturgis
Lisa Sturgis’ return to KAWC brings her journalistic career full circle. Uncle Bob Hardy gave Lisa her first exposures to reporting back in the 1980s. She went on to spend more than three decades in TV news before making the decision to come home to NPR.
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
