The Field: Inside a Migrant Transfer Center, Grijalva on South County Border Cities

Congress was in town this week in the form of a House Judiciary Committee field hearing at Yuma City Hall.

Democratic committee members say their GOP colleagues didn’t give them enough notice to attend, but that didn’t keep southern Yuma County’s representative from visiting the area on the same day.

We talk to Rep. Raúl Grijalva about the hearing, the timing of his visit, and a lack of South County voices invited to testify.

Plus, we get an inside look at the Regional Center for Border Health’s immigrant transfer center, where migrants get basic needs met, a COVID test and help with travel arrangements out of town.

Then, newly seated chairman of the Yuma County Board of Supervisors, Martin Porchas, gives us his take on the border from a county perspective.