The Field: Early Election Polls and the Governor's Confirmation Woes

As the administration of Gov. Katie Hobbs enters its third month, only two of the governor’s 26 appointees have faced confirmation hearings.

Two others have dropped out.

On this episode of The Field from KAWC, we speak with Howard Fischer of Capitol Media Services about why it’s proving so tough for Hobbs to assemble a management team.

Plus, if you think it’s too early for election polls...think again. Mike Noble of OH Predictive Insights talks about the usefulness of very early numbers.

Finally, a discussion with the agency that puts top priority on educating Arizona’s voters - the Citizens Clean Elections Commission.