Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
COVID-19 Coverage
The Field: Early Election Polls and the Governor's Confirmation Woes

By Lisa Sturgis,
Lou Gum
Published March 13, 2023 at 10:33 AM MST
As the administration of Gov. Katie Hobbs enters its third month, only two of the governor’s 26 appointees have faced confirmation hearings.

Two others have dropped out.

On this episode of The Field from KAWC, we speak with Howard Fischer of Capitol Media Services about why it’s proving so tough for Hobbs to assemble a management team.

Plus, if you think it’s too early for election polls...think again. Mike Noble of OH Predictive Insights talks about the usefulness of very early numbers.

Finally, a discussion with the agency that puts top priority on educating Arizona’s voters - the Citizens Clean Elections Commission.

The Field from KAWC Arizona electionsElection DataKatie HobbsHoward Fischer
Lisa Sturgis
Lisa Sturgis’ return to KAWC brings her journalistic career full circle. Uncle Bob Hardy gave Lisa her first exposures to reporting back in the 1980s. She went on to spend more than three decades in TV news before making the decision to come home to NPR.
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
