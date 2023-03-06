The Field: Mayes on AZ Elections Report, Fischer on Proposed Mushroom Bill

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs was in Yuma this week for whirlwind tour and tutorial on life along the border.

Today on The Field from KAWC, what she saw, with whom she met, and how she reacted after her fast-paced visit.

Plus, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes discusses what her predecessor didn’t tell you about the investigation into the 2020 election.

Then, state lawmakers want to invest $30 million into magic mushrooms...why they’re so eager for Arizona to take the trip into psychedelic research.

Finally, one South County mayor’s take on last week’s House Judiciary Committee field hearing. We revisit reporting that brought the national broadcast of NPR's Here & Now to Yuma February 24th.