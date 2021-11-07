US-Mexico Border

-
Two blood drives have now been canceled in Yuma County due to Zika concerns - the first in San Luis last month and another scheduled at Arizona Western…
Arizona Edition - Honor students for Northern Arizona University recently traveled from the Yuma East Wetlands to Mexico to take part in a tree-planting…
On Arizona Edition, we investigate the dangers of crossing the United States-Mexico border and what happens to those who are victims of the desert heat.…
In June, a new Consul General was appointed to lead the Mexican Consulate in Yuma. KAWC’s Michelle Faust spoke with Eusebio Romero about his new post and…