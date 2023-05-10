Arizona Edition: Yuma Mayor on End of Title 42, Concerns for Border Communities

Yuma - Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls says migrant traffic is already increasing ahead of the midnight end of Title 42 protocols on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Now it is a waiting game to see how, and if, the new numbers will impact the infrastructure of law enforcement and migrant services set up in the region.

Nicholls says he has an open dialogue with U.S. Border Patrol and will be informed if numbers require migrant releases in the community tonight.

"I don't know exactly what to expect, but we've been seeing dramatic increases over the last couple of days. This morning we were up over 1000, you know, before noon and so there's quite a bit increase. In new chartered territory as we move forward," he tells KAWC's Arizona Edition.

The mayor says a rumor that migrants will be dropped off at the Yuma Readiness Center at 24th St and Araby is not true. He says there are currently no plans to use that facility as a drop off point.

Nicholls discusses his concerns for Yuma tonight and the days ahead.