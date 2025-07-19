© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Arizona Edition

Arizona Edition: Grijalva wins primary race, Onvida Health volunteers

By Victor Calderón,
Sisko Stargazer
Published July 19, 2025 at 11:45 AM MST
On this week's episode of Arizona Edition, KAWC's Victor Calderón speaks with Adelita Grijalva, who won big this past week in the Democratic primary special election for Congressional District 7, which includes part of Yuma County.

We reached out to the Republican nominee Daniel Butierez but did not hear back by airtime.

Also, KAWC education solutions reporter Sisko Stargazer shares the latest in Yuma and La Paz counties, including a volunteer program at Onvida Health.

Arizona Edition Adelita GrijalvaOnvida Health
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
Sisko Stargazer
Sisko J. Stargazer is KAWC’s education solutions reporter. Although new to the station as of April 2025, they’re no stranger to the beat! Sisko was previously an education reporter for the Yuma Sun, faithfully covering Yuma County’s schools for two and a half years.
