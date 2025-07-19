Arizona Edition: Grijalva wins primary race, Onvida Health volunteers

On this week's episode of Arizona Edition, KAWC's Victor Calderón speaks with Adelita Grijalva, who won big this past week in the Democratic primary special election for Congressional District 7, which includes part of Yuma County.

We reached out to the Republican nominee Daniel Butierez but did not hear back by airtime.

Also, KAWC education solutions reporter Sisko Stargazer shares the latest in Yuma and La Paz counties, including a volunteer program at Onvida Health.