Arizona Edition

Farmworkers in San Luis, U. of Arizona rural health, Board of Regents and schools chief in Yuma

By Victor Calderón,
Sisko Stargazer, Alexandra Rangel
Published December 7, 2025 at 12:48 PM MST
KAWC
Arizona Edition

Thursday, Dec. 4 was a busy day in the Yuma area.

Arizona's chief for K-12 education and the state goverrning board for higher education were both in Yuma for separate events.

That afternoon, the University of Arizona announced a new partnership with Onvida Health.

And social workers went out late that night to set up for an annual event to show gratitude to Yuma County farmworkers.

Gowan Science Academy in Yuma received a visit from Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne.

He said Gowan students have much higher proficiency rates than the state average and presented a plaque to Principal Alissa Guevara, staff and students.

The Arizona Board of Regents, which governs the state’s three public universities, spent Wednesday evening and Thursday in Yuma. Their visit included an agriculture tour and a dialogue on ag, but the highlights of the day were a ribbon cutting for Arizona’s first rural regional medical school branch and the passage of an ag research grant.

Typically, the board holds meetings at Arizona State University, Northern Arizona University or the University of Arizona, but this Thursday it held a special board meeting at Arizona Western College.

That’s where they passed a grant launching the Arizona Hub for Agriculture Innovation. The three-year grant will bring together ASU, NAU and the U of A. Centered in Yuma, the grant aims to transform ag research into industry-ready solutions for farmers and ranchers statewide.

Also on Thursday, the University of Arizona College of Medicine announced a partnership with Onvida Health in Yuma County to launch the first rural medical school branch in the state focused on training primary care physicians.

The program is expected to launch next summer with a cohort of about 15 students.

Onvida President and CEO Robert Trenschel says this partnership will help address the physician shortage the state is facing.

Finally, the Campesinos Sin Fronteras agency that serves farmworkers and low income Latino families in Somerton and San Luis held its 31st annual Dia Del Campesino.

Farmworkers line up in the darkness and coldness in San Luis to get free health screenings as well as donated blankets, clothing and food from volunteers with local and state agencies including Onvida Health and Chicanos Por La Causa.

—-

Stay tuned to KAWC for more coverage of these and other stories from Yuma and La Paz counties.

Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
Sisko Stargazer
Sisko J. Stargazer is KAWC’s education solutions reporter. Although new to the station as of April 2025, they’re no stranger to the beat! Sisko was previously an education reporter for the Yuma Sun, faithfully covering Yuma County’s schools for two and a half years.
Alexandra Rangel
