Arizona Agriculture

Yuma’s winter agriculture season usually ends around April but this year it ended a few weeks early. The COVID-19 pandemic led to industry shutdowns that…
Presenting tomorrow’s agriculture technology today is one of the goals of the Southwest Ag Summit, going on this week on the Arizona Western College…
The Southwest Agriculture Summit is back at Arizona Western College in Yuma this week. For the first time, organizers hosted a Latino Farmer Symposium on…
The Southwest Agriculture Summit is back this week at Arizona Western College in Yuma.The summit began Tuesday with a golf tournament. Events include…
As they do on many roads throughout Yuma County, cars competed with agricultural vehicles Tuesday at Arizona Western College. The reason: this week's…
San Luis-Affordable farmworker housing is in high demand in Yuma County, where up to 50,000 seasonal workers are employed annually.While there are some…
AZED-Hundreds of people from all over the world are expected to attend the Southwest Agriculture Summit at Arizona Western College.The summit will start…
Arizona Edition - Yuma Lettuce Days is an annual event that brings in tens of thousands of visitors and residents to the Yuma Quartermaster Depot Park to…
Arizona Edition - Last week President Barack Obama signed the long-awaited FARM bill. Much has been made of cuts to the SNAP food assistance program and…