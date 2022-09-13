Senator Sinema receives award from Arizona Farm Bureau

Washington, D.C. (KAWC) - Representatives from the Arizona Farm Bureau have presented Senator Krysten Sinema with the “Friend of the Farm Bureau” award for a third time.

Senator Sinema received the honor after a recent meeting with the agriculture group.

The senator tells KAWC she’s been in close contact with Arizona farmers dealing with the effects of an historic drought.

She says she spoke to Yuma farmers recently about their strategies for handling severe water shortages.

“I actually met with some Yuma farmers just yesterday," Sinema said. "The Yuma agricultural community is working hard to be part of a long term solution for Arizona’s water future. Yuma’s farmer recognize that we’re all in this together.”

Members of the local ag community have been working with irrigation district managers on a plan that saves water, protects the food supply, and keeps people employed.