-
On this episode of Arizona Edition, Sen. Sinema tells host Lou Gum that she will go her own way despite criticism from the left or right. She says her position on the Build Back Better proposal, or infrastructure, or any issue before the U.S. Senate, is bases on a belief in fiscal responsibility and limited and effective government. She also discusses what is in the Build Back Better bill and the Infratucture Investment and Jobs Act that addresses issues impacting Arizonans.
-
Yuma County Area Transit has received $8.1 million in Urbanized Area Formula funds through the CARES Act, U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema announced. In a…
-
During a Senate Homeland Security hearing Wednesday, Arizona's senior Senator, Kyrsten Sinema, questioned federal officials on the process for…
-
As expected, reactions from Arizona and Yuma-area elected officials on Tuesday’s State of the Union speech fell along party lines. But Arizona Senator…
-
Continuing his business trip to Washington this week, Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls met with U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema to discuss ongoing challenges at the…
-
Kyrsten Sinema, who is running for the U.S. Senate, met with community health care leaders from throughout Yuma County and employees of J.V. Smith…
-
Democrat and Arizona Congresswoman Kyrsten Sinema has filed petition signatures to officially qualify as a candidate for the U.S. Senate seat being…