Sinema won't run. Read her message to Arizonans

Arizona senior Senator Kyrsten Sinema released a message for Arizonans.

A transcript of Senator Sinema's video message is below:

In 2017, I warned we were approaching a crossroads.

Our democracy was weakened by government dysfunction and the constant pull to the extremes by both political parties.

I promised I would do my best to fix it.

To protect and defend our constitution, to listen to others without judging, to focus on what unites us, and to make Americans’ lives better.

Through listening, understanding, and compromise we delivered tangible results that make America safer, stronger, and more prosperous.

Yet, despite modernizing our infrastructure, ensuring clean water, delivering good jobs and safer communities, Americans still choose to retreat farther to their partisan corners.

These solutions are considered failures either because they are too much, or not nearly enough.

It’s all or nothing.

The outcome, less important than beating the other guy.

The only political victories that matter these days are symbolic, attacking your opponents on cable news or social media.

Compromise is a dirty word.

We’ve arrived at that crossroad, and we chose anger and division.

I believe in my approach.

But, it's not what America wants right now.

I love Arizona and I am so proud of what we’ve delivered.

Because I choose civility, understanding, listening, working together to get stuff done, I will leave the Senate at the end of this year.

Over my career, I’ve shown how government can work for everyday people.

Partnering with Senator Rob Portman, and eight other bipartisan Senators, our historic infrastructure law gave Arizonans better broadband, new roads and bridges, cleaner air and water, and more job opportunities.

Teaming up with Senator Todd Young, we saved the CHIPS and Science law from partisan collapse.

Now, America - and Arizona - can lead the way in semiconductor manufacturing, and our country is safer and more secure.

Working with Senators Mitt Romney, Tammy Baldwin and others, we gave Americans of all backgrounds peace of mind, protecting marriage and religious freedoms.

By standing up to short-sighted partisan ideas, I protected our country’s economic growth and competitiveness, and kept taxes low during a time of rampant inflation.

And I ensured Arizona had a voice in Washington, delivering unprecedented resources for Arizona and the West’s historic drought.

Bringing Senators John Cornyn, Chris Murphy, and Thom Tillis together to tackle the intractable issue of gun violence, we saved lives and improved our country’s mental health care.

These solutions matter.

They make an impact in the lives of everyday Americans.

And this is how government should work.

It has been an honor to serve Arizona for the past 20 years.

Thank you.