-
PHOENIX -- Former astronaut Mark Kelly waded into the political arena Tuesday, making a bid for U.S. Senate and hoping to prove to Arizonans he is about…
-
U.S. Sen. Martha McSally had a packed schedule on Wednesday in her first visit to the Yuma area since Gov. Doug Ducey appointed her to the Senate on Dec.…
-
Despite her recent election loss to Democrat Kyrsten Sinema, Republican Martha McSally is headed to Washington, D.C. to join her former opponent in the…
-
The late Sen. John McCain will be honored at an expansive ceremony at Washington's National Cathedral on Saturday. Former President Barack Obama and…
-
A conservation fund that has provided money since 1965 for national parks and forests, as well as state and local outdoor recreation sites, faces an…