Arizona Edition: Sheriff Mark Lamb wants to bring balance to chaos in Washington

During Covid he refused to enforce stay at home orders, he supported the "Stop the Steal" movement, he formed posse groups in response to the George Floyd riots and is said to adhere to the idea that “constitutional sheriffs” are the ultimate authority and can choose the laws they enforce.

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb is also a tall, semi-Arizona-native, who is friendly, charismatic and every bit the rural representative of traditional values you would expect.

A Politico reporter wrote about Lamb in 2021 – “he just looks like a sheriff.”

And he does.

Sheriff Lamb visited the studios of KAWC to talk about his campaign for the United States Senate.

The conservative Republican thinks his appeal is based on his deep knowledge of the dilemmas at the U.S.-Mexico border, a commonsense approach to solving those problems, and the ability to bring balance to instability.