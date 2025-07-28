© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arizona Edition
Arizona Edition

Arizona Edition: education funding, RCBH growth in San Luis

By Victor Calderón,
Sisko Stargazer
Published July 28, 2025 at 12:00 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe

In the latest episode of Arizona Edition, it's back to school time!

You'll hear from local school district leaders from Yuma County, including the superintendent in Wellton.

You'll also hear from the president and CEO of the Regional Center for Border Health. They serve patients in Yuma and La Paz counties. She says they don't anticipate any major changes in services or facilities due to federal health care cuts for now.

Tags
Arizona Edition EducationEducation in ArizonaEducation FundingWelltonRegional Center for Border Health
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Sisko Stargazer
Sisko J. Stargazer is KAWC’s education solutions reporter. Although new to the station as of April 2025, they’re no stranger to the beat! Sisko was previously an education reporter for the Yuma Sun, faithfully covering Yuma County’s schools for two and a half years.
See stories by Sisko Stargazer
Latest Episodes