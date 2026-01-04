2025 in Review: Protests, Ag Advancements, Funding Freezes and More
For this week's Arizona Edition, we're reviewing the biggest news of 2025 as reported by KAWC News.
From No Kings protests to broadband for farms and the effects of the $6.9 billion federal funding freeze for schools, 2025 was a busy year.
In this episode, we'll hear from protestors and educators, and how they've been affected. We'll also look back on our coverage of Día Del Campesino — a health fair for farmworkers — and Arizona Western College's next president.