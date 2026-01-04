© 2026 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Arizona Edition
Arizona Edition

2025 in Review: Protests, Ag Advancements, Funding Freezes and More

By Alexandra Rangel,
Sisko StargazerVictor Calderón
Published January 4, 2026 at 1:30 PM MST
For this week's Arizona Edition, we're reviewing the biggest news of 2025 as reported by KAWC News.

From No Kings protests to broadband for farms and the effects of the $6.9 billion federal funding freeze for schools, 2025 was a busy year.

In this episode, we'll hear from protestors and educators, and how they've been affected. We'll also look back on our coverage of Día Del Campesino — a health fair for farmworkers — and Arizona Western College's next president.

Alexandra Rangel
Sisko Stargazer
Sisko J. Stargazer is KAWC’s education solutions reporter. Although new to the station as of April 2025, they’re no stranger to the beat! Sisko was previously an education reporter for the Yuma Sun, faithfully covering Yuma County’s schools for two and a half years.
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
