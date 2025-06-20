-
More than an estimated $118 million in federal K-12 funding has been withheld from Arizona schools. Arizona's Mark Kelly and Greg Stanton are demanding the funds be released.
As part of the Trump administration's new budget, Arizona's burgeoning solar industry faces the elimination of tax incentives that have encouraged people to invest in renewable energy.
During an interview with KAWC, Dr. Corr announced that AWC won't be increasing property taxes despite federal funding uncertainties and initial projections that it'd be needed.