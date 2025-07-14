Local impacts from the Big Beautiful Bill and a freeze on federal funds for schools

Between the Big Beautiful Bill and a federal freeze on money for schools, how is federal action impacting Arizona and Yuma?

In this program we look at cuts to healthcare in the President Donald Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill and a federal freeze on school funds.

We'll hear from Arizona Democratic Congressman Greg Stanton and the former head of the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System, or AHCCCS, Will Humble, on projected impacts to insurance rates and rural hospitals.

We also speak to Onvida Heatlh CEO, Dr. Robert Trenschel, about the financial health of Yuma's largest medical provider and how potential cuts could play out in the community.

And KAWC Education Solutions Reporter Sisko Stargazer breaks down the impact for local schools of a hold the federal government put on school funding. We'll hear from Yuma County School Superintendent Tom Hurt about how schools might deal with shortage in funding.

