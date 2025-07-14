© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Arizona Edition
Arizona Edition

Local impacts from the Big Beautiful Bill and a freeze on federal funds for schools

By Lou Gum,
Sisko Stargazer
Published July 14, 2025 at 9:06 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe

Between the Big Beautiful Bill and a federal freeze on money for schools, how is federal action impacting Arizona and Yuma?

In this program we look at cuts to healthcare in the President Donald Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill and a federal freeze on school funds.

We'll hear from Arizona Democratic Congressman Greg Stanton and the former head of the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System, or AHCCCS, Will Humble, on projected impacts to insurance rates and rural hospitals.

We also speak to Onvida Heatlh CEO, Dr. Robert Trenschel, about the financial health of Yuma's largest medical provider and how potential cuts could play out in the community.

And KAWC Education Solutions Reporter Sisko Stargazer breaks down the impact for local schools of a hold the federal government put on school funding. We'll hear from Yuma County School Superintendent Tom Hurt about how schools might deal with shortage in funding.

Tags
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
Sisko Stargazer
Sisko J. Stargazer is KAWC’s education solutions reporter. Although new to the station as of April 2025, they’re no stranger to the beat! Sisko was previously an education reporter for the Yuma Sun, faithfully covering Yuma County’s schools for two and a half years.
