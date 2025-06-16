© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Arizona Edition
Arizona Edition

The CO River under Trump, Children's Museum to expand, education news

By Lou Gum,
Victor CalderónSisko Stargazer
Published June 16, 2025 at 12:00 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe

00:00-1:00 - BILLBOARD

1:50-11:45 - Lou Gum speaks with KUNC's Alex Hager, lead reporter for the Colorado River Reporting Project.
We hear about a recent study highlighting decades of groundwater loss along the Colorado River and discuss river management under the administration of President Donald Trump.

12:55-17:30 - KAWC Education Solutions reporter Sisko Stargazer has a wrap-up of education news this week, including stories on a San Luis townhall with Congressional candidates and the Gadsden School District launches its Dual-Language Academy.

17:40-21:45 - Victor Calderon speaks with Juan Guzman of the Fort Yuma Rotary Club about its campaign to build a new playground at Children's Museum of Yuma County.

Look for extended interviews from some of today's guests at kawc.org and from the Arizona Edition podcast.

