The CO River under Trump, Children's Museum to expand, education news

1:50-11:45 - Lou Gum speaks with KUNC's Alex Hager, lead reporter for the Colorado River Reporting Project.

We hear about a recent study highlighting decades of groundwater loss along the Colorado River and discuss river management under the administration of President Donald Trump.

12:55-17:30 - KAWC Education Solutions reporter Sisko Stargazer has a wrap-up of education news this week, including stories on a San Luis townhall with Congressional candidates and the Gadsden School District launches its Dual-Language Academy.

17:40-21:45 - Victor Calderon speaks with Juan Guzman of the Fort Yuma Rotary Club about its campaign to build a new playground at Children's Museum of Yuma County.

