Gadsden School District Announces Dual Language Academy

When the new school year begins at Gadsden Elementary School this August, Panthers will have their first ever opportunity to learn in both English and Spanish. The Gadsden Elementary School District announced last Friday the launch of its new program at the school, the Gadsden Dual Language Academy.

According to a press release from GESD, students in kindergarten through sixth grade will be able to become bilingual, biliterate and culturally fluent through a rigorous dual language instructional model. The model is 50/50 – starting in the 2025-2026 school year, students enrolled in the program will receive instruction in English for one half of their day and instruction in Spanish for the other half. Instruction will cover core academic subjects like math, science, reading and writing.

“The studies show that students in dual language programs usually outperform their peers academically,” GESD Public Relations Coordinator Jose Luis Cisneros said in a Facebook reel for the district. “(They) develop better communications abilities, strengthen their memory (and) improve their concentration and problem-solving capabilities.”

All instruction aligns with Arizona’s grade-level standards and meets the state’s Structured English Immersion (SEI) requirements. Families will now have the choice to enroll in the program or continue in the district’s traditional English-only model.

“We are thrilled to offer a program that not only prepares students academically, but also empowers them with bilingual proficiency and a deeper appreciation for diverse cultures,” GESD Superintendent Lizette Esparza said. “This initiative reflects our commitment to innovation in education.”

Silvia Vega, principal of Gadsden Elementary School, is excited for the program’s launch this coming school year.

“This program represents a new chapter in our school’s journey and is a significant step for our campus,” she said. “We are providing students with the skills to speak, read and write confidently in both languages while maintaining a strong focus on academic achievement.”

To participate, students must qualify through one of the following criteria:

Have English as their primary language or demonstrate English proficiency measured by oral evaluation.

Be 10 years of age or older by Sept. 1, 2025.

Possess listening and speaking proficiency as measured by the Arizona English Language Learner Assessment ( AZELLA ).

Per the district, instruction will be delivered by qualified teachers with endorsements in bilingual, SEI or English as a Second Language (ESL) education and aligned with Arizona state standards. Curriculum tools such as IXL, Achieve3000 and Galileo will continue to be used to support instruction. Students will continue to take state-mandated assessments, such as the Arizona Academic Standards Assessment (AASA) and AZELLA, in English.

“The launch of the Dual Language Academy aligns with our vision to provide access and opportunity to all students,” said Luis Marquez, district governing board president. “It’s an investment in language acquisition, academic excellence, cultural pride and long-term student achievement.”

The district also noted in its release that the Dual Language Academy is part of GESD’s broader efforts to expand educational programs and raise academic outcomes. With existing initiatives such as the Early College Program, the district continues to introduce new models aimed at preparing students for long-term success.

“We’re proud to support a program that gives our students the opportunity to thrive in two languages and two cultures,” said Tadeo A. De La Hoya, governing board clerk and City of San Luis vice mayor. “This is a bold step forward that reflects the values of our community and the future we want to build together.”

For more information about enrollment or eligibility, contact the Gadsden Elementary School front office at 928-627-6970.

