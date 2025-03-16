Alex Hager graduated from Elon University in North Carolina with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He'll join Aspen Public Radio from KDLG in Dillingham, Alaska.

“I am immensely excited to be joining the Aspen Public Radio team. I became a journalist because I love to meet interesting people, discover untold stories and tell them to folks who care. I can’t imagine a better place to do all three. I can’t wait to see what Colorado has in store and learn more about what matters to people in Aspen and beyond,” he said.