Alex Hager

Alex Hager graduated from Elon University in North Carolina with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He'll join Aspen Public Radio from KDLG in Dillingham, Alaska.
“I am immensely excited to be joining the Aspen Public Radio team. I became a journalist because I love to meet interesting people, discover untold stories and tell them to folks who care. I can’t imagine a better place to do all three. I can’t wait to see what Colorado has in store and learn more about what matters to people in Aspen and beyond,” he said. 

