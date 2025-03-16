Alex Hager
Alex Hager graduated from Elon University in North Carolina with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He'll join Aspen Public Radio from KDLG in Dillingham, Alaska.
“I am immensely excited to be joining the Aspen Public Radio team. I became a journalist because I love to meet interesting people, discover untold stories and tell them to folks who care. I can’t imagine a better place to do all three. I can’t wait to see what Colorado has in store and learn more about what matters to people in Aspen and beyond,” he said.
After 'once-in-a-generation' funding helped save CO River water, an uncertain future for conservationMoney from the Inflation Reduction Act has helped save water in the drought-stricken Colorado River Basin. President-elect Trump appears poised to take away funding for those programs.
The seven states that use the Colorado River are like kids coming home to a family reunion. Those who follow river policy are frustrated with their level of disagreement.
Engineering hurdles, high costs and political challenges stand in the way of an easy fix to the West's water shortages. This is Part 1 in the Western Water Myths five-part series.
Negotiations over the water supply for 40 million people are hinged on how you interpret the words "will not cause," written into the century-old Colorado River Compact.
A new survey of farmers and ranchers found they mainly trust local agencies and have not taken much advantage of state and federal payout programs.
Climate change is predicted to shrink the Colorado River. But right now, there's more snow melt than the river has seen in decades. That's good for fish, birds and people who enjoy rafting.
Funeral directors in 15 states can now offer "water cremation," in which bodies are dissolved in a chemical solution. Some see it as more eco-friendly and less traumatic than consumption by flame.
It's surprisingly hard to calculate how much water is held in the Rocky Mountain snowpack. Water managers along the Colorado river are trying to figure it out with the help of scientists.
A conservation group says pollution and climate change are among the pressures on rivers. A stretch of the Colorado River that flows through Grand Canyon National Park is the most endangered river.
Senators from the seven states that use water from the Colorado River are convening to discuss its future. Colorado Democrat John Hickenlooper created the group as climate change and steady demand are shrinking supplies.