Climate change and ag in Yuma, Colorado River personhood, AWC CAMP

On this week's Arizona Edition, current and former elected officials met with food safety experts in Yuma on Friday. The press conference at the Yuma Agricultural Center was part of the Extreme Weather Emergency Tour.

Their message? Climate fueled drought and heat are threats to the Colorado River and the ag economy in Yuma and Arizona.

In Parker, the Colorado River Indian Tribes are planning to declare legal personhood for the Colorado River at a time when indigenous people and environmentalists are looking for new tools to protect its water.

And finally, federal funding has been lost for the College Assistance Migrant Program, also known as CAMP, at Arizona Western College. Today, we’ll be taking a closer look at the program that serves students with migrant or seasonal farm-working backgrounds.