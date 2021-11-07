-
On this episode of Arizona Edition, Sen. Sinema tells host Lou Gum that she will go her own way despite criticism from the left or right. She says her position on the Build Back Better proposal, or infrastructure, or any issue before the U.S. Senate, is bases on a belief in fiscal responsibility and limited and effective government. She also discusses what is in the Build Back Better bill and the Infratucture Investment and Jobs Act that addresses issues impacting Arizonans.
-
Falling water levels in reservoirs along the Colorado River have forced cuts to some water users in the state, but headlines saying Arizona farms are…
-
The threats to the Colorado River are many – climate change, overuse, invasive species, dozens of planned diversion projects, pollution – and that has…
-
The water levels behind the Colorado River’s biggest dams are fast-approaching or already at record lows. The historic 21-year megadrought that is…
-
A question has bothered climatologist Park Williams during the decade he’s been probing drought in the Southwest. Like other climate scientists, he knew…
-
Arizona Edition, Host Lou Gum.The Cocopah are known as the river people for their historic and cultural connection to what is today called the Colorado…
-
A showdown is looming on the Colorado River. The river’s existing management guidelines are set to expire in 2026. The states that draw water from it are…
-
A recent report from the Center for Colorado River Studies at Utah State University takes a deep dive into the history of water flow on the Colorado River…
-
Increasingly bleak forecasts for the Colorado River have for the first time put into action elements of the 2019 upper basin drought contingency plan. The…
-
Water agencies throughout the West are changing their operations during the coronavirus outbreak to make sure cities and farms don’t run dry. Their…