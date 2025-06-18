Gov. Hobbs emphasizes Arizona leadership on Colorado River agreement

In a significant step toward shaping the future of water management in the Southwest, Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs met Tuesday with Acting Assistant Secretary for Water and Science Scott Cameron to assert the state’s priorities in ongoing negotiations over the Colorado River.

Cameron, the Trump Administration’s top official overseeing the river’s future, visited Arizona as part of a broader effort to advance talks between the seven basin states. Governor Hobbs used the meeting to emphasize Arizona’s history of conservation leadership and its continued push for a fair and equitable water-sharing agreement post-2026.

“Arizona has always risen to the moment to solve its water challenges, and under my leadership, we will do so again,” Hobbs said. “Our state has already made real sacrifices, but we will not shoulder this burden alone. We need a balanced deal that includes real commitments from all basin states.”

Following her meeting with Cameron, Hobbs addressed the Arizona Reconsultation Committee (ARC), the state’s official body helping to define Arizona’s role in the next phase of Colorado River operations. Her appearance marked the first time a sitting governor has addressed the ARC, underscoring the high stakes involved.

In her remarks, Hobbs highlighted several key priorities:

Arizona’s recent establishment of the Wilcox Basin as the first new rural Active Management Area in over 40 years.

Major conservation achievements, including a record-low level of water use in the Lower Basin thanks to state-led programs that have saved millions of acre-feet.

The critical role of Yuma agriculture, which produces 90% of the leafy greens consumed in North America during winter.

The water needs of Arizona’s growing tech and advanced manufacturing sectors.

The legal and moral responsibility to honor tribal water rights, with 22 of the 30 Colorado River tribes based in Arizona.

Hobbs also voiced her support for Ted Cooke’s nomination to serve as Commissioner of the Bureau of Reclamation, describing him as “a supremely qualified water manager who is respected across the Colorado River basin.”

Cameron acknowledged Arizona’s leadership and reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to achieving a comprehensive, seven-state agreement. He also emphasized the importance of continued federal investment in infrastructure and conservation to support the negotiations.

Governor Hobbs closed her remarks with a direct message to stakeholders across the region: “We must move forward with urgency, creativity, and cooperation. Our future depends on it, and Arizona is ready to lead.”