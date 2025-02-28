© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Arizona Edition
Arizona Edition

Arizona Edition: Gov. Hobbs in Yuma and Wellton, AG Mayes joins lawsuits, journalist writes crime novel and a 'planet parade'

By Victor Calderón,
Lou Gum
Published February 28, 2025 at 10:26 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe

Today is Feb. 28, 2025. On this week's Arizona Edition, KAWC's Victor Calderón spoke with Gov. Katie Hobbs in Wellton and Yuma on Thursday. Calderón also spoke with Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes who has joined other states' attorneys general in lawsuits, some against the Trump administration.

Student intern Mack Schwitzing spoke with an Arizona journalist who was in Yuma to talk about a crime novel she wrote. And KAWC's Lou Gum spoke with an expert about an upcoming "planet parade." That and more on this week's show.

00:00-1:00 - BILLBOARD

1:30-12:40 Attorney General Kris Mayes on lawsuits she's joined in on, including one against John Deere that she said is impacting farmers in Yuma and across Arizona.

12:40-18:20 Gov. Katie Hobbs spoke to KAWC in Wellton as Arizona Western College held a groundbreaking for a workforce accelerator. Hear from Hobbs and Wellton Mayor Michelle Jones.

19:30-28:50 One Book Yuma author Christina Estes talks to KAWC about her mystery novel "Off The Air".

28:55-33:30 KUNC's Alex Hager shares the latest on the Colorado River and how the Trump administration could impact how the river flows.

33:52-37:45 Alex Gonzalez of Arizona News Connection on how Arizona is working towards a more reliable electricity power grid.

37:50-48:05 Ken Conway, a program coordinator with the Yuma Astronomy Club and a solar system ambassador for NASA, talks to KAWC about a "planet parade" that will be visible tonight (Friday) only.

Arizona Edition Arizona Gov. Katie HobbsWelltonTown of WelltonArizona Western CollegeArizona Attorney General Kris MayesColorado RiverOne Book Yuma
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum
