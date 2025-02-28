Arizona Edition: Gov. Hobbs in Yuma and Wellton, AG Mayes joins lawsuits, journalist writes crime novel and a 'planet parade'

Today is Feb. 28, 2025. On this week's Arizona Edition, KAWC's Victor Calderón spoke with Gov. Katie Hobbs in Wellton and Yuma on Thursday. Calderón also spoke with Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes who has joined other states' attorneys general in lawsuits, some against the Trump administration.

Student intern Mack Schwitzing spoke with an Arizona journalist who was in Yuma to talk about a crime novel she wrote. And KAWC's Lou Gum spoke with an expert about an upcoming "planet parade." That and more on this week's show.

00:00-1:00 - BILLBOARD

1:30-12:40 Attorney General Kris Mayes on lawsuits she's joined in on, including one against John Deere that she said is impacting farmers in Yuma and across Arizona.

12:40-18:20 Gov. Katie Hobbs spoke to KAWC in Wellton as Arizona Western College held a groundbreaking for a workforce accelerator. Hear from Hobbs and Wellton Mayor Michelle Jones.

19:30-28:50 One Book Yuma author Christina Estes talks to KAWC about her mystery novel "Off The Air".

28:55-33:30 KUNC's Alex Hager shares the latest on the Colorado River and how the Trump administration could impact how the river flows.

33:52-37:45 Alex Gonzalez of Arizona News Connection on how Arizona is working towards a more reliable electricity power grid.

37:50-48:05 Ken Conway, a program coordinator with the Yuma Astronomy Club and a solar system ambassador for NASA, talks to KAWC about a "planet parade" that will be visible tonight (Friday) only.