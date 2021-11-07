Yuma Center of Excellence for Desert Agriculture

-
Yuma’s winter agriculture season usually ends around April but this year it ended a few weeks early. The COVID-19 pandemic led to industry shutdowns that…
The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the local, state and federal response to it are wide ranging, impacting Yuma's biggest and smallest industries.On…
The coronavirus pandemic has impacted many industries, including Yuma’s agriculture business. While farmworkers have stayed on the job during the current…
In Yuma, Arizona, the Colorado River is not what it was. For thousands of years, its raging water deposited rich soil in the delta, creating one of the…
Yuma, Arizona provides the majority of winter leafy greens in the U.S. and Salinas, California grows those same crops in the summer. When harvest periods…
It has been an unusually wet winter thus far for the sunniest city in the world and meteorologists predict the trend will continue. The recent rainfall in…
International accounting firm Pricewaterhouse Coopers recently projected a 32-billion-dollar market for Unmanned Aerial Vehicle use in the agriculture…
For decades, industries using rubber have looked for alternatives to supplement and back up their supply. 90% of natural rubber is from trees grown…
More than 150 lettuce growers and researchers are gathering this week in Yuma to discuss a soil-borne fungal disease that damages lettuce crops in the…
Fusarium wilt - a lettuce disease caused by a soil-dwelling fungus - is becoming a more common problem in fields. The disease causes lettuce to droop and…